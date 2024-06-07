KSP searching for missing 8-month-old child after she wasn’t found during welfare check

Kentucky State Police is searching for a missing 8-month-old child who was not found during a welfare check.

Miya Tucker, of Reynolds Station in Ohio County, was last suspected to be in the care of her parents, Cage Rudd and Tesla Tucker, KSP said.

Rudd and Tucker were arrested and charged with abandonment of a minor after detectives couldn’t locate Tucker during a welfare check.

Miya Tucker has not been seen by the family since the end of April, according to arrest citations for Rudd and Tesla Tucker. KSP said Miya Tucker has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Miya Tucker’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact KSP post 16 at (270) 826-3312.

Law enforcement and Department for Community Based Services officials have been searching for Miya Tucker for the last week, according to court documents. Rudd and Tesla Tucker were found at a motel in Owensboro Wednesday with no information on the baby’s whereabouts and in possession of a large amount of drugs.

Rudd faces additional charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to KSP.

Tesla Tucker also has been charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rudd and Tesla Tucker are being held at the Daviess County Detention Center, state police officials said.