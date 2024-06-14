KSP: Remains consistent with missing infant found 'concealed' in Ohio County home

The Kentucky State Police announced Friday that human remains consistent with that of missing infant Miya Rudd were found "concealed" inside an Ohio County, Kentucky, home.

Investigators located the remains at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday, according to a KSP news release.

"After investigators process the scene the baby will be taken by the Ohio County Coroner’s Office and transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiners Office in Louisville," the release states. "The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police, Ohio County Coroner’s Officer and Kentucky Medical Examiners Office."

The KSP first confirmed that it had opened a missing child investigation regarding Rudd, who was 8 months old, on June 6, according to an earlier release. The investigation quickly led to the arrest of Rudd's mother, 29-year-old Tesla Tucker, and Rudd's father, 30-year-old Cage C. Rudd.

According to an arrest report cited by the Louisville Courier-Journal, Miya Rudd had not been seen by her family "since the end of April."

Miya Rudd, 8 months, was reported missing from Reynolds Station, Kentucky, after police conducted a welfare check on June 6, 2024. Troopers have now arrested five people including the child's grandmother and parents in connect to her disappearance.

More: More arrests in search for missing 8-month-old infant in Ohio County

Miya Rudd's parents were initially booked into the Daviess County Detention Center, in Owensboro, Kentucky, on drug possession, drug trafficking and abandonment of a minor charges.

Since then, the investigation led to the arrests of additional family members and others, including Miya Rudd's grandparents.

This week, the state police and Ohio County law enforcement conducted searches for Miya Rudd with cadaver dogs and specialized equipment. By Friday afternoon, television news stations reported that the Ohio County Coroner's Office had arrived at the scene of search efforts.

"For investigators, this really, at this point, just kicks off the death investigation," KSP Trooper Corey King told WFIE-14 News on Friday. "Now we're starting just as if we had arrived at the scene and located this deceased baby ... We have our surveying equipment now starting to come out; we're processing it as a normal crime scene."

King said the ongoing investigation would attempt to provide commonwealth prosecutors with the evidence they need to build a case.

Houston may be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: KSP: Remains consistent with missing infant Miya Rudd found in home