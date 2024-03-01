KSN’s Pet Project: Princess Henrieta ready to ‘hop’ into loving home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications Jordan Bani-Younes brought in Princess Henrieta, a Lionhead rabbit, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon.

She weighs 2 pounds and is less than a year old. Bani-Younes does not think he will get much bigger.

Princess Henrieta is a part of the 18 rabbit intake the KHS had a while back. Her brother Jonny was also featured on KSN’s Pet Project and found a home shortly after.

Bani-Younes says she is very, very sweet.

“She’s been fostered by our development team and our volunteer center,” said Bani-Younes.

Bani-Younes also fosters. Right now, he is taking care of two “spicy” kittens.

“It’s a really great way to get involved with KHS. If you are looking to get involved, if you’re not ready for a pet forever, you can take one home temporarily until it’s ready to come back and get adopted,” said Bani-Younes. “It’s a really, really great thing to do.”

Rabbits require all the things a normal pet does.

“Like brushing,” said Bani-Younes. “They also need outdoor time, or they need space to run, you know, have a place to hop around. You know, you can get a playpen for them and give them toys and stuff, and yeah, just like any animal, they require enrichments, you know, toys, treats, hay is a big thing for them, and they love hay, so.”

Click here for more details about Princess Harrieta.

The KHS is hosting a bingo event at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at XY Bar. All proceeds will benefit the pets at the KHS. Click here for more details.

