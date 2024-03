Showers return this weekend, even some thunderstorms will be possible.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada. The snow level will get as low as 3800 feet.

This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 3/21/2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.