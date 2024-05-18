KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM Weather

Slow but steady cool down through the weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the Sierra Nevada but clear skies continue for the Valley.

This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 5/17/2024.

