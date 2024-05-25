This is KSEE24’s new evening anchor

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A new anchor will soon be making his debut on KSEE24. Eric Rucker joins KSEE24 from Nexstar’s sister station FOX40 in Sacramento and brings with him over 12 years of experience as that station’s weekend anchor and reporter.

Prior to his tenure in Sacramento, Eric was a journalist in Milwaukee and began his career in Bend in Central Oregon. He is a native of Calaveras County in Northern California.

“I am thrilled to join the KSEE24 broadcast and digital news team in Fresno and look forward to forging deep relationships within the community,” said Eric. “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to join the team that brings Local News that Matters to Central Valley viewers.”

The move follows the departure of Alexan Balekian, who left KSEE24 for another career opportunity.

“I want to thank Alexan for his years of service to KSEE24 on the anchor desk and as host of Sunday Morning Matters during which time the station earned an Emmy award for best newscast,” said KSEE24’s General Manager J.R. Jackson. “The decision to part ways was difficult, but mutual. I’m certain he will continue to do great things in the community as he’s always done.”

Eric Rucker’s first day on KSEE24 will be Monday, May 27.

