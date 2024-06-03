KS Supreme Court Justice gives no reason for removing himself from voting laws case

A Kansas Supreme Court Justice recused himself from a case that decided that voting is not a “fundamental right” protected by the state’s constitution.

The case centered on three voting laws passed by the Kansas Legislature in 2021 that were then challenged by civic groups such as Loud Light and the League of Women Voters of Kansas.

The court upheld one law that restricted the number of absentee ballots one could deliver on behalf of others to 10, arguing that the law did not inhibit free speech or impose any additional barriers to voting.

The Supreme Court sent back to the lower courts for reconsideration of one law that criminalized the impersonation of an election official and another that required signature matching and verification on advanced ballots to a person’s voter registration.

The decision likely means Republican legislators will face fewer hurdles when attempting to pass laws that change or restrict the state’s mail-in, absentee, and ballot collection laws.

Typically, a judge’s recusal points to a conflict of interest or an inability to remain impartial. Even if a judge does not have a bias, they are still meant to remove him or herself from a trial if the average person has reason to doubt a judge’s impartiality.

The defendants in the case, Attorney General Kris Kobach and Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab sought a “public explanation” for Justice Dan Biles’ self-removal, or recusal, from the case. Neither defendant alleged personal bias or impartiality.

Biles, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius in 2009, declined to give any such explanation. In his response to Kobach and Schwab’s requests, he simply stated that a judge is not required to explain his or her reasons for recusing from a case.

“Such an explanation is only necessary when the judge believes, knowing all the circumstances, the facts may reasonably consider filing a disqualification motion,” Biles wrote.

“I decline the request to engage on this matter, even though Appellees Schwab and Kobach asked ‘both reluctantly and respectfully,’” Biles said. “They are not entitled to the relief they seek.”

Attached to Biles’s response to Kobach and Schwab was a 2012 opinion in which Biles denied a request to recuse himself. In a 2012 trial that ended with the indefinite suspension of former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline’s law license, Biles refused Kline’s request to remove himself from the case.

Kline alleged an objective observer may harbor doubts about Biles’s impartiality and that his recusal would strengthen public confidence in the nonpartisanship of the courts. Kline raised a number of issues including his donations and ties to then-Gov. Sebelius, his involvement with a school finance case, and donations to political opponents.

Five Supreme Court Justices excused themselves from the case, but Biles did not. Still, he offered a rebuttal for each of Kline’s claims.

Speaking on both cases, Biles asserted that the high-profile nature of cases against a former or current Attorney General does not change the recusal criteria.

“It does not matter if a litigant characterizes their case as ‘politically charged,’ as the Appellees do here,” Biles said. “The standards remain the same as I previously explained in some detail the only other time my appeal was questioned.”