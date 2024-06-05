KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez speaks on primary election results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy primary night in New Mexico has concluded and KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez spoke on several major races.

New Mexico Primary Election Results

Sanchez spoke on Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman and his campaign messaging. Sanchez also spoke on Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack Altwies and her campaign for re-election.

In the state legislature, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto lost his primary race for the seat that he held for more than a decade. Sanchez talked about how sexual harrassment accusations against Sen. Ivey-Soto affected his campaign and how it could be a changing of culture within the Roundhouse.

In southern New Mexico, incumbent Rep. Gabe Vasquez will face a challenge from previous representative Yvette Herrell, which has potential implications for Congress in the next year.

