KRQE Newsfeed: Robbery suspect, Club lawsuit, Mild and dry, Proposed development, Kitten influx

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] ABQ man facing nearly 100 charges for more than a dozen armed robberies – Isidro Gallegos was arrested on March 15 on several armed robbery charges. Since then, police have tied him to at least 15 more. From February 5 to March 15, he is accused of robbing gas stations, motels, businesses and carjacking a victim, all at gunpoint. According to a criminal complaint, Gallegos used different guns, a knife, and on several occasions he is accused of firing his weapon during the robberies. For the most recent armed robberies, he’s facing 72 charges, and a dozen more in another case.

[2] Knockouts sues city and mayor over March 4 closure attempt – Knockouts is suing the City of Albuquerque and the mayor after the club’s attorney says the city violated city police after the mayor suspended its sexually oriented business license. According to the lawsuit, on March 4, their appeal was denied and legally, Knockouts had ten days to shut down. Instead, immediately after the appeal was denied, city employees and eight armed police officers wrongfully came into the business to shut it down. Knockouts’ license to be a sexually oriented business is suspended, but it is still open as a bar operating under its state-issued liquor license.

[3] A couple of perfect Spring days ahead for New Mexico – Temperatures will warm up from Tuesday, reaching the 60s and 70s. Thursday will be a similar, quiet day, but temperatures will be even warmer. Highs will climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s. The next storm will arrive Friday night to Saturday, bringing light mountain snow and spotty rain showers to western and northern New Mexico.

[4] New retail hub planned for Volcano Mesa; developers asking for input – Plans for a new retail hub named “The Glyphs at Volcano Mesa” aim to provide residents with dining and shopping options while preserving the area’s natural beauty and scenic views. The proposed retail hub, located at the intersection of Paseo and Kimmick, could feature a variety of local businesses, including restaurants, breweries, cafes, and a boutique grocer. Developers plan to collaborate with nearby neighborhood associations to organize a public meeting in the coming weeks.

[5] Animal Welfare Department asks public for help when they come across kittens – This time of year can be overwhelming for the City of Albuquerque animal shelters as they receive an influx orphaned kittens. Because of this, the Animal Welfare Department is asking for the public’s help. The department shared some tips for the public if they come across any kittens: observe and determine if the kittens are abandoned, consider fostering, bring them to shelter.

