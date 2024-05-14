KRQE Newsfeed: Oversight end, Rule on hold, Mountain storms, Scooter return, Vendor search

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Police monitor says APD doesn’t need outside oversight – Since 2014, APD has been under a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The settlement was aimed at making sure police officers follow policy and don’t use excessive force. Part of that settlement was paying an outside group to monitor APD’s progress. The latest report from that monitor says APD is “effectively self-monitoring.” A federal judge will still need to sign off on allowing APD to self-monitor.

[2] Judge puts five-day school week rule from the Public Education Department on hold – A rule proposed by the state’s Public Education Department that would mandate a five-day school week in all school districts is on hold. Monday, Judge Dustin Hunter granted an injunction against the mandate. Judge Hunter said it may ultimately be up to the legislature to create and enforce the mandate. The decision prevents the rule from going into effect until a final decision is made on whether its legal.

[3] Mountain storms possible Tuesday – The morning and midday will be nice, but we are expected showers and storms to develop in the mountains around midday. The middle Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners, east plains and northeast highlands have a higher chance for virga, or evaporating rain, which can yield a light shower or sprinkles, and gusty winds. We will see a similar day on Wednesday. The next storm will move in on Thursday, bringing more widespread showers and storms, and cooler temperatures.

[4] City councilor looks to bring back scooter rideshare programs to Albuquerque – After being discontinued, Albuquerque City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn is looking to bring electric scooters back to the city. Fiebelkorn is hoping to entice companies to bring the business back by proposing the city lower fees for the companies. Fiebelkorn also wants a few more requirements for potential businesses. Including a cap of 1,000 scooters or e-bikes, a geo-fenced area where they can’t operate outside of and requiring the companies to have a local place to maintain the rentals.

[5] Food vendors wanted for Valles Caldera National Preserve – The National Parks Service (NPS) is looking to add more food options for visitors at the Valles Caldera. NPS says they are looking for vendors to provide New Mexican cuisine during the park’s tourist season, which runs from May 15 – November 15. The park is also searching for vendors for special events in July and October. Currently, only light snacks are available at the park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.