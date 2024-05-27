KRQE Newsfeed: Back in custody, Camp shut down, Hot and breezy, Tram changes, Busy travel day

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Authorities find 19-year-old escapee detained on murder, robbery charges – BCSO says on Saturday, 19-year-old Josef Toney manipulated a lock in an outside patio at the youth services center and escaped around 1:30 p.m. BCSO Sheriff John Allen says his office was not notified about the escape until hours later. Deputies say Toney turned himself back in around 1:30 Sunday morning. Toney was then taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center. Toney is currently awaiting sentencing for a murder charge. Two youth services center employees have been placed on administrative leave while deputies investigate.

[2] City of Española taking down homeless camp it set up in February – The City of Española says it is working to close a homeless encampment that was set up on city property on the riverbank of the Rio Grande, in February. Officials say they haven’t had issues with anyone inside the camp but have received reports of safety concerns about what people have done to those living on the property. The camp is set to be removed by June 1. City leaders say they do not have another location to move the homeless.

[3] Warm and calm weather for Memorial Day – Winds continue to calm for Memorial Day as high pressure moves overhead. This will also bring even warmer temperatures Monday afternoon. Winds will stay light into Tuesday, but temperatures continue their warming trend. There is also potential Tuesday afternoon for a few isolated showers and storms to develop across far southeastern portions of New Mexico.

[4] New hours set for Sandia Peak Tram, restaurant – Starting Tuesday, the Sandia Peak Tram and its restaurant, TEN 3, will have new operating hours. The tram will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and TEN 3 will be open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., with casual dining only from 11 to 4 on Wednesdays.

[5] Record high travelers expected this Memorial Day – AAA says it expected to have a near-record number of travelers during the holiday weekend. A spokesperson said they expect almost 44 million people to be traveling over the holiday weekend.

