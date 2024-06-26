LANSING — Unionized Kroger workers ratified a new contract that they say will mean better wages, more time off, and improved health care for more than 1,000 employees including those at mid-Michigan stores.

Public relations representatives for Kroger Co.'s official headquarters in Cincinnati did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment for this story, but members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 951 said in a release they voted this week to ratify the contract.

Union officials said UFCW Local 951 is the largest private sector union in the state, with 30,000 workers, including more than 1,000 Kroger employees. There are nine Kroger locations in the Greater Lansing area, and 120 locations in the state.

“We fought hard for significant wage increases and an overall improved contract for the Kroger members,” Courtney Phillips, secretary/treasurer of UFCW Local 951, said. “I am proud of the members who served on the bargaining committee and worked together to achieve contract gains that improve the lives of their fellow members.”

Union officials said the new contract is a three-year agreement, effective June 30, with immediate wage increases of up to $1.50 per hour. Other improvements in the new contract include more paid time off for workers with 18 years of service, no increase in the weekly cost of health and welfare benefits for the life of the agreement, and safety protocol improvements.

“I think overall it will have a really good impact on workers and their families, especially with the health insurance package and keeping those costs down for the employees,” said Richelle Anderson, who works at Kroger's store in Okemos while serving on the bargaining committee. “That is huge for us!”

Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com or 517-267-0415

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Kroger reaches deal with food workers union. Why it matters in Greater Lansing