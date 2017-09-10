Kroger Is Opening Its Very First Restaurant

From Delish

Kroger is staying quiet about its first restaurant, Kitchen 1883, but photos of the location and job listings confirm the American comfort food establishment will open in October.

The restaurant is located in Union, Kentucky, WCPO Cincinnati reports, and will serve lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

According to Kroger job listings, Kitchen 1883 will feature "a made-from-scratch menu, hand crafted cocktails with a family friendly atmosphere." Kroger is hiring hosts, servers, cooks, and bussers, so it certainly seems like the restaurant is gearing up to open, though the chain has yet to respond to a request for comment.

A banner outside the space reads "Opening October 2017," so it shouldn't be too much longer before Kroger announces more details on their first restaurant. The name, of course, comes from the grocery store's opening year, 1883. The first Kroger opened in Cincinnati, just 20 miles from Union.

