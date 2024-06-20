Kroger offers free pints of ice cream: All digital coupons claimed

Baby, it sure is hot outside.

Thursday marks the first day of summer and the longest day of the year. It’s also expected to be hot.

To cool off and beat the heat, it’s doesn’t get any better than scoops of ice cream.

To kick off the season, Kroger is giving away 50 pints of Kroger Brand ice cream for every minute of sunlight starting Thursday, June 20, for a total of 900 minutes and 45,000 pints.

The Kroger Co. has a deal to do just that.

On Thursday, Kroger will mark the summer solstice, celebrating with free ice cream.

But you need to act fast.

Kroger is giving away a total of 45,000 pints of its Kroger brand of ice cream. According to a news release, they'll give away 50 pints of Kroger Brand ice cream for every minute of sunlight starting on Thursday for a total of 900 minutes and 45,000 pints.

While that sounds like a lot of ice cream, the giveaway is online and valid across the Kroger family of stores including those in other states. The coupon promotion is valid in almost all states, 15 states are excluded and listed on promotion information on the Kroger website.

To get the ice cream, visit FreeKrogerIceCream.com starting at 8:01 a.m. Thursday to get a limited-time, single-use digital coupon, available for download, while supplies last.

Shortly after 8 a.m., all the coupons had been claimed, according to the Kroger website.

