Kroger employee threatens shooting at store — but co-worker thwarts plans, MI cops say

A Kroger employee was arrested following the “vigilant” actions of a co-worker who shared concerns with police in Michigan, authorities say.

The employee, 37-year-old Jonathan Stieber, made threats that he would shoot co-workers and customers at the Kroger store in Westland where he worked, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in an April 17 news release.

But one of his co-workers “reported his concerns immediately,” leading to an investigation from authorities, the prosecutor sad.

The investigation led to Stieber’s arrest Monday, April 15, according to Worthy. He was charged with terroristic threatening.

Stieber was arraigned April 17 and jailed on a $25,000 bond, according to a news release. He is due in court April 25.

“This was potentially another incident that may have cost a lot of people their lives,” Worthy said.

“Let me take this opportunity to say that we all should be ever vigilant and report any activity that may be criminal. Literally, lives can be saved,” she added.

Attorney information for Stieber was not available Thursday, April 18.

Westland is about a 20-mile drive west of Detroit.

Father of 3 is beaten outside Kroger and dies in hospital days later, Ohio family says

Shooting in Walmart leaves man dead and 9-year-old girl wounded, Georgia cops say

Comic book store owner is tied up and beaten as truck drivers rob business, officials say