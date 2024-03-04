Kroger donating $10K to food bank to assist with tornado relief

Kroger announced it will be donating $10,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank to assist with tornado relief.

The money comes from the Kroger Foundation to assist with recovery efforts after last week’s tornado, according to a Kroger spokesperson.

“Kroger is committed to providing Clark County residents the resources they need to begin rebuilding their communities,” said Jenifer Moore. “We are thankful for the opportunity to work with Second Harvest Food Bank to lend a helping hand.”

News Center 7 previously reported that the National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado that started in Springfield traveled a total of 21.3 miles on February 28. It was one of nine total tornadoes that touched down in Ohio.

The other local tornado was an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Riverside, Montgomery County, and moved into Greene County.

Kroger has also donated bottled water and non-perishable food to support the food bank’s mobile distribution event.

Cleanup continues across the area from last week’s tornadoes.

