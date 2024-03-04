Kroger donating $10K to food bank to assist with tornado relief

The money comes from the Kroger Foundation to assist with recovery efforts after last week’s tornado, according to a Kroger spokesperson.
“Kroger is committed to providing Clark County residents the resources they need to begin rebuilding their communities,” said Jenifer Moore. “We are thankful for the opportunity to work with Second Harvest Food Bank to lend a helping hand.”
News Center 7 previously reported that the National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado that started in Springfield traveled a total of 21.3 miles on February 28. It was one of nine total tornadoes that touched down in Ohio.
The other local tornado was an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Riverside, Montgomery County, and moved into Greene County.
Wagely, a fintech out of Indonesia, made a name for itself with earned wage access: a way for workers in Southeast Asian countries to get advances on their salaries without resorting to higher-interest loans. The news is especially notable given the funding crash that startups in Indonesia have faced in the last couple of years, underscoring how developing countries have been hit even harder than developed markets in in the current bear market for technology. Indonesia's Financial Services Authority in January said that Indonesian startup funding was down 87% in 2023 compared to a year before, down to $400 million from $3.3 billion.
India has waded into global AI debate by issuing an advisory that requires "significant" tech firms to get government permission before launching new models. India's Ministry of Electronics and IT issued the advisory to firms on Friday. In a tweet Monday, Chandrasekhar said the advisory is aimed at "untested AI platforms deploying on the India internet" and doesn't apply to startups.
In the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that Apple is planning to announce its new products on its website instead of hosting a spring event. Apple is expected to unveil new iPads, MacBook Airs and more.