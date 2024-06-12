Kroger to give away free ice cream for summer solstice, except in Tennessee. Here's why

Kroger locations in the United States are giving ice cream away just in time for the first day of summer, but Tennessee shoppers won't get a chance to indulge in this summer solstice treat due to state laws.

To celebrate the summer solstice the grocery store chain plans to give away 50 pints of Kroger brand ice cream per minute on the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The longest day of the year lasts on average about 14.5-15 hours or 870-900 minutes in the U.S. depending on where you live, according to the Farmer's Almanac. That adds up to a whole lot of ice cream, but sadly Tennesseans won't be able to have a summer indulgence because of Tennessee's Unfair Milk Sales Act.

Here's what is in the act and just why you can't enjoy a free pint on Kroger.

Why isn't Tennessee part of Kroger's ice cream give away?

Due to state laws around the distribution and sales of dairy in the state, Kroger isn't allowed to give away milk-based products.

The Tennessee Unfair Milk Sales Act prohibits processors, distributors, and retailers of milk products from engaging in certain defined unfair, anti-competitive trade practices.

In a nutshell, it's designed to help protect small dairy farmers and retailers from being pushed out of the competitive market by larger corporations —like Kroger— who are able to sell below their cost for extended periods of time, according to documents from the Tennessee Attorney General's office.

The irony? June is National Dairy Month

The month of June celebrates all things dairy in Tennessee and across the country.

National Dairy Month was initially created to stabilize the dairy demand when production was at a surplus, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. Now though, it is an annual tradition that celebrates the contributions the dairy industry has made to the world.

When is Kroger giving away ice cream?

The first official day of summer astronomically and the day of the summer solstice for 2024 is Thursday, June 20. It is also when people can enjoy some free ice cream from Kroger.

Tennessee is not alone. These other states aren't participating in Kroger's free ice cream giveaway?

The promotion is valid in all U.S. states except the following: California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nevada, Tennessee and Virginia.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kroger's giving away ice cream for the summer solstice, but not in TN