Kristen Ishihara leaves council meeting as Longview mayor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the first time in nine years, the City of Longview has had a new mayor sworn into office.

Tyler announces possible new downtown hotel at State of the City

Mayor Kristen Ishihara took the oath of office during Thursday’s city council meeting.

Ishihara will now lead the city for the next three years after holding a position in the city council for almost a decade.

Earlier in the month, voters chose Ishihara for the role in a race against council member Temple Carpenter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.