Krispy Kreme has a special doughnut for the eclipse. Here's when you can get it

The 2024 total solar eclipse is less than a week away, and this product, based on the celestial event, is the perfect sweet treat to kick off any celebrations.

Krispy Kreme recently announced a new product, the total solar eclipse doughnut, to celebrate the upcoming event, slated for April 8. In partnership with Oreo, the sweet treat will be available from April 5-8, according to Krispy Kreme.

The total solar eclipse doughnut is an original glazed doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing, sprinkled with silver sprinkles and piped with a buttercream made with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with an Oreo cookie​. A specialty dozen is also available.

Krispy Kreme is introducing its all-new Total Solar Eclipse doughnut in celebration of the April 8 eclipse.

When is the Krispy Kreme total solar eclipse doughnut available?

The Krispy Kreme total solar eclipse doughnuts are available at participating locations from Friday, April 5, to Monday, April 8.

What is the Krispy Kreme total solar eclipse doughnut?

A specialty dozen, with six original glazed doughnuts and six total solar eclipse doughnuts, is also available for a limited time while supplies last.

What Krispy Kreme locations offer the total solar eclipse doughnut?

To see if your local Krispy Kreme location is offering the total solar eclipse doughnuts, click here. A search bar with participating locations, searchable by city, state and zip code, is available at the bottom of the page.

Where to get Krispy Kreme total solar eclipse doughnut in Louisville

Participating locations in the Louisville area include:

3920 Seventh Street Road in Louisville

3000 Bardstown Road in Louisville

1575 Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville, Indiana

13319 Shelbyville Road in Louisville

