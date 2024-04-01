Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for $4.01 on April Fools’ Day: ‘No joking’

It’s April Fools’ Day, so you’re probably high alert, constantly looking over your shoulder for a prank to inevitably be pulled. While some big companies take this opportunity to have a little fun with their fanbases, others make thrilling offers that are no laughing matter.

On April 1, Krispy Kreme announced a deal celebrating the most foolish day of the year: Today, customers can score an Original Glazed Dozen for $4.01 when they buy any other dozen. Although the deal is a real one, the doughnut company took the opportunity to joke around with its customers.

“No, you’re not sleeping. Your wildest dreams 💭 have finally come true! For the first time ever, you bring it we glaze it!” Krispy Kreme captioned a photo on Instagram of glazed doughnuts intermingling with other (horrifyingly) glazed foods like a cheeseburger, sandwich, pizza, pepper, cheese, watermelon and tomatoes on the vine. “Fooled ya! 🃏.”

Thankfully, the brand then assures us that there is “no joking here” about the Original Glazed Dozen deal it’s offering.

The $4.01 dozen offer is only available on April 1 at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. and is subject to product availability. Guests are limited to two redemptions each in-shop and drive-thru, and one redemption per guest online for pickup when using the promo code APRILFOOLS on the Krispy Kreme app or website.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com