Krispy Kreme doughnuts coming to McDonald's locations nationwide by the end of 2026

Big Mac and doughnut lovers rejoice!

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will soon be available at all McDonald's restaurants in the United States, the companies announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, customers will begin seeing Krispy Kreme doughnuts in their local McDonald's restaurants later this year as part of a "phased market rollout" throughout the country. Nationwide availability at participating restaurants is expected by the end of 2026, the companies said.

Three of Krispy Kreme's most popular doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald's restaurants every day, and they will be available individually or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day. The flavors that will be available are the Original Glazed Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut.

Time to make the doughnuts?: Krispy Kreme may expand McDonald's partnership

McDonald's move to 'more than double' Krispy Kreme points of access

According to the companies, this move follows a successful test at 160 McDonald's restaurants in the Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky areas. These pilot restaurants will continue to serve Krispy Kreme doughnuts during the nationwide rollout, according to the news release.

“This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA's chief marketing and consumer experience officer, in the news release. "Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.”

“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” said Krispy Kreme president and CEO Josh Charlesworth in the news release.

The partnership is part of a broader strategy to increase the number of places you can get your sugary glazed fix.

Charlesworth said the move will "more than double" Krispy Kreme's points of access by the end of 2026. The company said it has been scaling its supply chain, building a support team, adding technology and new equipment, and enhancing field training in preparation for the expansion.

Customers can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut in celebration of the McDonald's partnership

Krispy Kreme said in the news release that, to celebrate this partnership, it will give one free Original Glazed Doughnut to all guests who visit U.S. Krispy Kreme shops between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

Contributing: Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY

