Krispy Kreme donates 50% of sales to Sunshine Foundation

DAVENPORT, Fla. (BLOOM) – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has teamed up with the Sunshine Foundation to launch a Digital Dozens fundraising campaign aimed at making dreams come true for children with severe health care needs.

Starting today and running for three weeks, Krispy Kreme will donate 50% of each Original Glazed dozen sold through their Digital Dozens website to the Sunshine Foundation. This campaign supports the foundation’s mission to fulfill the dreams of children with severe chronic illnesses and conditions. One of the beneficiaries of this initiative is Colton, a 7-year-old diagnosed with level 3 severe autism and visual impairment. Colton dreams of building spectacular creations at LEGOLAND Florida and visiting Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World.Participation is simple and delicious:

Order: Visit the Krispy Kreme Digital Dozens website and purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts.

Support: Know that 50% of your purchase will help fulfill Colton’s dream.

Enjoy: Relish in the iconic taste of Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnuts while contributing to a worthy cause.

Sunshine Foundation is dedicated to making dreams come true for children with lifelong severe chronic illnesses and conditions, including spina bifida, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, severe epilepsy, and trauma from abuse, among others. Unlike other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening diagnosis, the Sunshine Foundation answers the dreams of children who might otherwise be overlooked.The foundation’s most requested dreams include visits to Legoland, Universal Studios, Disney World, and SeaWorld, with families often staying at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney. They also fulfill special dreams such as shopping sprees, outdoor playsets, family trips, and adaptive equipment for special needs.Since its inception in 1976, the Sunshine Foundation has made a significant impact, fulfilling dreams for over 42,500 children across the United States. The organization is proud to be recognized as the top-rated wish-granting organization in America, boasting a perfect 100% score on Charity Navigator and an “A” rating on CharityWatch.For more information or to make a donation, visit Sunshine Foundation’s website.Enjoy a sweet treat and make a difference in a child’s life by participating in Krispy Kreme’s Digital Dozens fundraising campaign today!

