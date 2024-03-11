Krispy Kreme celebrating St. Patrick's Day with new flavors, free doughnut. What to know

Krispy Kreme is introducing four new doughnuts and bringing back the popular O'riginial Glazed Doughnut in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

You don't have to wait until St. Patrick's Day March 17 to enjoy the luck of the Irish.

Krispy Kreme has brought out four new colorful doughnuts, and they're available starting Monday, March 11.

And if that's not enough to celebrate, Krispy Kreme ramped up its holiday game by offering a free doughnut March 15 through March 17 to all customers who wear green.

Want a free Krispy Kreme - green - doughnut?

Krispy Kreme is introducing four new doughnuts and bringing back the popular O'riginial Glazed Doughnut in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Here's how to get your free Krispy Kreme doughnut.

On March 15, 16 and 17, customers who wear green can receive a free O'riginal Glazed Doughnut. No purchase is necessary.

The O’riginal Glazed Doughnut is "an Original Glazed Doughnut gone green."

The offer is available to anyone wearing green both in the store and ordering at the drive-thru.

What is in the Krispy Kreme St. Patrick's Day collection?

Get ready to sham-rock your taste buds! 🍀 We’re here to share the luck this golden season by introducing our limited-time, ALL-NEW St. Patrick's Day collection: Luck of the Rainbow, Shamrock Cookie N’ Kreme™, Plaid Party & Shooting Shamrock pic.twitter.com/EAheIeO3yE — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 11, 2024

Find that pot of sweet, glazed goodness with Krispy Kreme's colorful St. Patrick's Day doughnuts.

Beginning March 11, at participating locations, you'll find:

Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut: an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in green icing, rainbow explosion sprinkle blend and topped with a buttercream cloud.

Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme: Made With Oreo cookies, an unglazed shell filled with cookies and Kreme filling made with Oreo cookies, dipped in white icing with green drizzles and St. Patrick's fusion sprinkles.

Plaid Party Doughnut : An unglazed shell filled with white Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with green icing.

Shooting Shamrock Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in light green icing with a green icing swirl, topped with a shamrock sugar piece.

“Luck is meant to be shared, and our colorful, fun, all-new St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will make everyone feel like they’ve found a pot of gold,” said Dave Skena, gobal chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

How many Krispy Kreme locations are there in Florida?

According to Krispy Kreme's website, there are 32 locations in Florida.

Don't live near a Krispy Kreme location? Here's where to find St. Patrick's Day doughnuts

Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s Day collection is available not only in its stores but via delivery on its app and website.

You might also find the four new holiday doughnuts in six packs delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.

Visit krispykreme.com/locate to find a shop or grocery store near you.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Krispy Kreme free doughnut: St. Patrick's Day flavors. Florida locations