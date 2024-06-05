Kress selected to lead Wayne County Children Services following exit of Nichols-Stika

Wayne County Children Services appointed a new executive director to replace Deanna Nichols-Stika, who has decided to step down after 10 years of service.

Monica Kress was chosen by the board to lead the organization in its mission to ensure the safety and well-being of children and families in Wayne County.

She brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to public service to the role. With a track record of leadership in social services, she is poised to guide Wayne County Children Services in its efforts to support vulnerable children and families.

Monica Kress

“We are thrilled to welcome Monica to Wayne County Children Services,” said Don Noble, hair of the Wayne County Children Services Board of Directors. “With her extensive background and dedication to serving children and families, we are confident that she will lead Wayne County Children Services with compassion and effectiveness. The Board looks forward to working with her to serve the families of Wayne County.”

Kress will oversee all aspects of the agency’s operations, including child protective services, foster care, adoption, and family support programs. She will work closely with the board, staff and community partners to further the agency's mission and ensure the safety and well-being of children in Wayne County.

Kress assumed the role of executive director May 20.

For more information, contact Anna Fink, public relations and community event coordinator, at Anna.Fink@jfs.ohio.gov or 330-345-5340.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Wayne County Children Services welcomes Kress as executive director