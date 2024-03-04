Kremlin says it has no comment on Navalny funeral

Mourners come to grave of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it had nothing to say about the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which drew thousands of people onto Moscow's streets last Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the Kremlin had "nothing more to say on this subject".

Thousands of Russians chanted Navalny's name and said they would not forgive the authorities for his death as the opposition leader was laid to rest on Friday.

(Reporting by Reuters)