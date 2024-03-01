The Russian dictator's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, has responded to the words of notorious former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, by saying that the American does not understand much but he listens well. Carlson described the idea of "denazification of Ukraine" as the dumbest he'd ever heard.

Source: Russian Interfax

Quote: "Tucker Carlson is an American journalist. He has his own vision of the world. He strongly disagrees with a lot of things in our country. Just because he interviewed Putin does not mean that someone attempted to convert him. This is stupid; no one has such intentions.

What distinguishes him from others is his willingness to listen to various points of view and present them to his listeners and viewers. Yes, he's an American, and he doesn't understand much, but he does listen."

Previosuly: In a podcast hosted by American political commentator Lex Fridman, Carlson, the former host of the Fox News TV channel, described his impressions of his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and admitted that the Kremlin is trying to demonise Ukrainians by calling them Nazis.

Background:

On 6 February, Carlson announced that he would be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin – the reason for his visit to Moscow – and noted that he had asked for an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the interview with Carlson on 9 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he wanted to "achieve a resolution of the situation in Ukraine through negotiations".

