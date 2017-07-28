Kremlin orders US to cut 'hundreds' of Russia staff and seizes two properties in retaliation over sanctions

Russia has ordered the expulsion of hundreds of US diplomats and the seizure of two embassy compounds in retaliation for new sanctions approved by the Senate earlier this week.

Diplomatic corps in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok must downsize to 455 staff members – the same number at the Russian embassy in the US - by Sept. 1, the Russian foreign ministry said.

It was not immediately clear how many staff members would have to be expelled.

According to a Reuters report citing an unnamed embassy official, there are currently 1,100 Americans and Russians on staff at the US embassy, while Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency suggested there are 600-700 staff members.

Neither the US embassy nor the Russian foreign ministry responded to requests for clarification.

“We have received the Russian government notification. Ambassador [John] Tefft expressed his strong disappointment and protest. We have passed the notification back to Washington for review,” US embassy spokesperson Maria Olson told The Telegraph.

In an elaborate statement posted on her Facebook page, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the US media “zombified” for not knowing how many people work in the US embassy in Russia. She added that the ministry was waiting for a response on how many diplomatic staff are based in Russia.

View photos Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017 Credit: SPUTNIK More

Russia also said it would seize a Moscow-based “dacha” compound and US diplomatic warehouse facilities from Aug. 1 in the preemptive measures against the sanctions, which still have to be approved or vetoed by President Donald Trump.

“Despite constant attacks from Washington we have behaved responsibly and reservedly, having ignored obvious provocations thus far. But recent events mean that certain circles in the United States opted for Russophobia and open confrontation with our country,” a statement from the Foreign Ministry read.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to the press yesterday/Friday that the move was authorized by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said on Thursday that it was “impossible to tolerate constant boorishness” from the US in regards to the sanctions.

Russian media outlets compared the move to the Obama administration's expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats in December 2016 and the seizure of two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland, in response to suspected Russian meddling in the US election.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov proposed at the time to expel 35 US diplomats from Russia and seize some of the US embassy property in retaliation, but was overruled by President Putin who said he was unwilling to resort to “irresponsible diplomacy,” and would wait to see what measure were taken by the new Trump administration.

Reducing personnel of the US diplomatic corps in Russia will, without a doubt, complicate the relationship between the two countries, says Adam Smith, former Director for Multilateral Affairs on the National Security Council and former Senior Advisor to the Director of the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.