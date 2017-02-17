Kremlin Not ‘Disappointed’ With New President

A spokesperson said Russia had no illusions of grandeur after President Donald Trump took office.

Even after moving missiles in violation of a decades-old treaty, scuttling a spy ship loaded with missiles and intel-gathering equipment and alleged ties to last year’s winning presidential campaign, Russia was apparently not too worried about a lack of improved relations with the United States under President Donald Trump’s month-old administration, Reuters reported.

During a conference call with reporters Friday, a Kremlin spokesperson said Russia had no illusions of grandeur after Trump took over last month.

"We haven't been wearing rose-tinted glasses, we never harbored illusions, so there is nothing to be disappointed in," Dmitry Peskov said.

Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the U.S.’ new commander-in-chief, Peskov elaborated on a question asking whether the Kremlin was fretful that relations between the two superpowers and former Cold War adversaries had yet to thaw even after Trump said it was a diplomatic goal for his administration.

"There has not yet been substantive contact between the two heads of state. It's not known when this will happen. And probably only after they talk will it be clear where significant differences remain and where it is possible to discover areas for cooperation," Peskov said.

Trump and Putin spoke after the latter won the Oval Office as well as back on Jan. 29 during conversations which the Kremlin said were centered on the two nations combining efforts to eradicate international terrorism, NPR reported.

Throughout the week, it appeared Russia was testing its political, diplomatic and military boundaries with the new president. A Vishnya-class Viktor Leonov ship was spotted first near Delaware, then near Connecticut along New York’s Long Island despite a 1987 treaty between the U.S. and Russia.

In apparent violation of the same treaty, Russia also positioned one intermediate-range missile in the Kapustin Yar and another in an unknown location on land.

Trump called for now ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation Monday after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a phone call with a Russian ambassador. and may have stated the new administration would look repeal sanctions put in place by President Barack Obama after the federation allegedly hacked and influenced Trump’s election victory.

