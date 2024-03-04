Kremlin: German recording shows intent to strike Russia

STORY: The Kremlin said on Monday (March 4) a purported recording of German military discussions showed Germany's armed forces are discussing plans to launch strikes on Russian territory -

And questioned whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in control of the situation.

Speaking to Reuters on the phone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the recording emphasize "the direct involvement of the countries of the collective West in the conflict around Ukraine."

Russian media last week published an audio recording of what they said was a meeting of senior German military officials discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea.

Germany has said it is investigating what it called an apparent act of eavesdropping by Russia.

Germany's ambassador to Russia was seen going into Moscow's foreign ministry for a meeting on Monday (March 4).

The envoy, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, left without speaking to reporters.

A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry denied Russian media reports that the ambassador had been summoned, saying the diplomat's appointment had been planned for some time.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters on Sunday (March 3) that the interception and publication of the recording has been "part of an information war" that Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging.

"It is a hybrid attack aimed at disinformation. It's about division, it's about undermining our unity. And accordingly, we should react to it with particular prudence, but no less determinedly."

Germany is among the NATO countries that have supplied weaponry to Ukraine, including tanks.

Russia accuses what it calls the "collective West" of using Ukraine to wage a proxy war against it.

NATO says it is helping Kyiv to defend itself against a war of aggression.