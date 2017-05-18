Kremlin declines to comment on probe of Trump ties with Russia

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the appointment of former FBI chief Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian efforts to sway the U.S. presidential election in favor of Donald Trump and whether there was any collusion between Trump's campaign team and Moscow.

"There is nothing to comment on. It is an internal matter for the United States," he said.





