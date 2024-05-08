Kremlin declines comment on alleged Zelenskiy assassination plot

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday said it had no comment on Ukrainian assertions that Kyiv caught Russian agents plotting the assassination of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but said that it was hardly likely to be accurate information.

Ukraine's state security service said on Tuesday it caught two agents for Russia who planned to kill Zelenskiy and other top officials as "a gift" for Russian President Vladimir Putin as he was sworn in for a new term.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no comment on the assertion but added that was unlikely to be accurate information.

