KPD: Subject in custody after residents received call to shelter in place

Kingsport, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) responded to a “barricaded subject” near the Colonial Heights area Sunday night.

As of 7:53 p.m. Sunday, KPD has reported the subject is in custody.

Earlier in the day, residents received a call from KPD advising them to shelter in place due to the situation.

KPD reported it is safe for the public to return to normal activities.

This is a developing story.

