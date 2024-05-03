KPD seek woman who reportedly stole political yard signs

May 3—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating an individual they say stole several political signs last week from people's yards.

On April 26, police were dispatched to an address on the south end of Kokomo in reference to the alleged incident, according to a KPD media release.

Investigators were also able to capture the alleged suspect on video surveillance footage, and police describe the individual as a heavy-set Caucasian woman around 25 years of age, the release stated.

She was also seen driving an older white Ford Taurus at the time the alleged thefts occurred.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identities of this woman is asked to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.