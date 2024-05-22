Kourtney Freeman, 11, was fatally shot in April. Now, a juvenile is in custody.

A juvenile is in police custody connected to the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Kourtney Freeman in April, Kansas City police confirmed on Tuesday.

Just before 10 p.m. on April 10, Freeman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside a home in the Linwood Homeowners-Ivanhoe neighborhood. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

Kansas City police initially reported that the shooter was likely outside, firing into the home on Flora Avenue.

A loyal friend and straight-A student who loved basketball, Freeman would have turned twelve this month. Police have now said they believe her death was targeted.

Freeman attended Ewing Marion Kauffman School, a Kansas City charter school for grades 5 through 12. She was involved in after-school organizations that advocated against community violence.

Freeman’s funeral was Sunday, April 21. Samantha Freeman, Kourtney’s mother, is eager for her daughter’s killer to face consequences.

“You gonna get whatever you deserve,” Samantha Freeman told The Star in April, addressing the shooter.

Freeman was the sixth person under 18 killed in Kansas City in 2024 by April 10, according to data collected by The Star. Since her death, three other minors have been fatally shot in the city.

Previous reporting by Noelle Alviz-Gransee and Robert Cronkleton was used in this article.