Kouri Richins’ attorneys officially withdraw from representing her in murder case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The defense for Kouri Richins — the Kamas, Utah woman on trial for allegedly poisoning her husband with fentanyl, resulting in his death in March of 2022 — has officially withdrawn from representing Richins in the case after filing a motion to do so on Friday.

While the court’s approval is private, Richins’ attorneys provided the following reasoning for their withdrawal: “Ray Quinney & Nebeker P.C. (“RQN” or “Firm”) is hereby providing notice that it has a professional duty to withdraw from its current representation of the Defendant,” a court filing in the Third Judicial District Court states. “The ethical mandate for withdrawal results from an irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation.”

The defense said that the matter emerged after the hearing held on Wednesday. They notified the court and opposing counsel of their withdrawal on Friday.

“To properly safeguard the Defendant’s constitutional rights, this Court should immediately grant the Firm’s motion to withdraw and should immediately appoint new counsel to continue the vigorous defense of the criminal charges against Ms. Richins,” the filing states.

