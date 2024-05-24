Kouri Richins asserts innocence in recorded statements

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Kouri Richins — the Utah mother and author accused of poisoning and killing her husband with fentanyl — continued to assert her innocence with her first public comments since being taken in custody in 2023.

Just over a year since she was charged with the first-degree aggravated murder of her husband, Eric, Kouri Richins said the world has yet to hear the “real facts of the case.” In a recorded message sent to ABC News, Richins said speaking out for the first time is terrifying but needed.

“The media has twisted and turned what they think they know [into] what will sell or what will get the most views,” said Richins, continuing to say it was time for damage control.

Kouri Richins appointed new counsel as defense attorney exits case

Richins claimed the world has yet to hear who she is, what she did or what she didn’t do. She answered all three by saying she is the wife of Eric Richins and the mom to three boys. She said what she did was protect Eric “at all costs.” She continued to insist that she did not murder Eric and would not do that to anyone.

“I’m asking the world to give me a chance. Give me a chance to prove it to you,” Richins said. “I will show you the facts. I will show you the evidence. I will not give up. I will not give in. Please, just give me a chance.”

Richins was recently appointed a new defense team after her previous team, led by Skye Lazaro, withdrew from the case due to an undisclosed “irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation.” State prosecutors, Richins and her new defense team are scheduled to meet again in person before Judge Richard Mrazik on Friday, June 21.

During the hearing, Mrazik is expected to schedule a new date for Richins’ preliminary hearing and consider two motions. The first motion is to disqualify state prosecutors from the case and the second motion is to suppress the now-infamous “Walk the Dog” letter.

Richins could face 25 years to life in Utah State Prison if the case is brought to trial and she is convicted. For everything relating to the Kouri Richins murder trial, visit ABC4’s page dedicated to the case here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.