Is Kotek's plan for Oregon's housing emergency working? Lawmakers check progress so far

Oregon's effort to address housing and homelessness has made strides in the past year, but more funding, more work and more ideas are needed moving forward, according to presenters who spoke Thursday in a meeting of a state legislative committee.

Discussions included presentations on Gov. Tina Kotek’s policy updates for the state’s homelessness response and housing production needs, as well as panels dedicated to modular housing and rural housing production and housing stabilization in regard to climate and health resilience. The House Interim Committee on Housing and Homelessness is expected to take input from the meeting as members consider future legislation.

Kotek’s housing policy updates

This past legislative session saw packages of funding and state support doled out for housing production.

On Kotek’s first day in office, she signed an executive order issuing a state of emergency regarding homelessness. The order implemented a few goals: to add 700 low-barrier shelter beds across the state, to rehouse 1,650 unsheltered households and to prevent 8,750 households from experiencing homelessness.

“I’m pleased to report that as of January of this year, a year into the emergency, we have exceeded all of those goals,” Matthew Tschabold, housing and homelessness initiative director, told the committee.

The support agencies helping complete this work are focusing on maintaining those outcomes in the 2023-2025 biennium through an enterprise approach where agencies prioritize ending homelessness by taking all available action within their authorities.

The governor’s office has two separate "frameworks" for homelessness responses and housing production.

The homelessness emergency framework stands on four pillars: supporting statewide homelessness outcomes, improving core programs, utilizing population-specific strategies and enacting cross-system alignment for consistent policies and practices.

The housing production framework is still in a draft phase and is accepting feedback until June 7. The production framework stands on six pillars: tracking statewide housing production outcomes, maintaining existing housing investments, procuring land and preparing it for housing, reducing complexities and costs associated with housing, funding programs supporting housing and developing a stronger workforce for planning, permitting and construction of housing,

Housing production

The committee also discussed modular and manufactured housing and rural housing development. Prefabricated housing is built off-site and moved to a permanent location, with modular homes constructed to meet statewide building codes.

The Small Home Specialty Codes, set to expire in 2026, will integrate small homes into the State Building Code, making them eligible for the Prefabricated Structures Program.

The Housing Production Advisory Council meets Nov. 3 to discuss agenda items and workgroup developments. Gov. Tina Kotek created and tasked the Council with developing policy recommendations for housing production prior to the state's short 2024 legislative session.

Erin Skaar, Tillamook County Commissioner, shared the county’s successes and challenges in housing development. A local task force identified a wage problem rather than a housing problem, leading to a focus on workforce and affordable housing.

“We are very challenged in Tillamook County by our environment to be able to build the needed housing,” Skaar said.

Despite environmental challenges, Tillamook County has added 183 units of workforce and affordable housing in the past five years through legislative support and local programs, Skaar said.

Housing stabilization

The final discussion topic was the role of manufactured homes in providing stable, low-cost housing.

Bethany Cartledge, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County (SvDP), highlighted the work of the Housing Production Options Enterprise (HOPE) Community Corporation. SvDP has rehabilitated eight manufactured home parks and replaced aging homes with energy-efficient ones.

“We’ve been able to pursue and access federal funding from OHCS but notably, some of the funding from OHCS (Oregon Housing and Community Services,) that was meant to last for two years was expended within five weeks,” Cartledge said.

Despite securing federal funding, the rapid expenditure of funds underscores the significant need for such housing. HOPE Community Corporation, created with $15 million in state funding, is set to produce its first certified homes soon, with more to follow.

Looking ahead

Moving forward, the House Interim Committee on Housing and Homelessness will be planning tours throughout the summer to developers and agencies conducting the ‘boots on the ground’ work of housing production.

Rep. Pam Marsh, the committee chair, thanked the attending panelists for their presentations about the ongoing work being done in their communities.

“I think it’s incredibly insightful and helpful to have people who are out there on the ground actually talk about what’s going on, what’s working and what the challenges are," Marsh said. "We certainly heard some of the challenges coming forward and we also heard some very inspirational projects where community employers have stepped up and really partnered with local communities."

“I think this question of how we do these public-private partnerships is one that we’re going to want to continue to explore because I hear a lot of interest in that.”

