Koroki leads Urawa to 3-2 win over Sendai in J-League

TOKYO (AP) — Shinzo Koroki scored two goals as Urawa Reds beat Vegalta Sendai 3-2 away in the J-League Sunday.

Koroki scored in the 26th minute and then added his league-leading 19th goal midway through the second half to give Urawa a 2-1 lead.

Rafael Silva widened the lead to 3-1 in the 82nd minute before Crislan replied for the hosts with two minutes left.

Urawa has 44 points with six games left and is in seventh place.

Leaders Kashima Antlers were handed their first defeat in six matches on Saturday as the reigning champions went down 1-0 away to Sagan Tosu.

Kashima is five points ahead of second place Kawasaki Frontale, which hammered Cerezo Osaka 5-1.

In other games, Vissel Kobe beat Albirex Niigata 2-0 while Yokohama Marinos beat Gamba Osaka 2-1.