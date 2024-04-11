Korean Stocks, Won Fall as Election Results Cloud Reform Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean stocks declined after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s party suffered a significant loss in parliamentary elections, likely dealing a blow to his conservative capital market agenda.

The benchmark Kospi fell as much as 1.6% as the market reopened following a holiday for the vote on Wednesday. The won weakened 0.7% to 1,364.85 per dollar, a 17-month low, after stronger-than-expected US inflation data stoked broader risk aversion, strengthening the greenback and overshadowing the impact from the local elections.

Analysts said the stronger parliamentary majority for the opposition bloc will make it more difficult for Yoon to push through initiatives, including the “Corporate Value-up Program” announced in February. Excitement over the plan to improve company valuations helped draw record quarterly foreign inflows to Korean stocks and drive the Kospi up more than 7% since the end of January.

The stock market momentum from the corporate reform campaign is likely to “temporarily weaken for the next several months and only become viable again” from around the middle of the second half of this year,” Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Jinwook Kim wrote in a note.

The South Korean currency has lost 5.6% this year, the most in emerging Asia after the Thai baht, as robust US data clouded expectations for a near-term rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

“Election-related uncertainties will fade soon,” said Wee Khoon Chong, senior Asia Pacific market strategist at BNY Mellon in Hong Kong. “Considering there isn’t a lot of election outcome optimism priced into the market, we see limited election-related volatility,”

South Korea’s tech-dominated stock market has traded at lower valuations to global peers, hurt in part by the complicated legacy relationships of its chaebol, or conglomerate, system. The Value-up program was seen as an attempt to address this so-called “Korea discount,” similar to recent reform efforts in Japan.

“While the program’s main policy objective of addressing the so-called Korea discount has received broad public support, the continuation of a political stalemate could make it difficult to extend the program focus to relevant taxation issues and statutory reform of corporate governance,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists including Irene Choi wrote in a report.

Yoon’s People Power Party-bloc was set to secure about 105 seats in the 300-seat unicameral parliament, down from 119 before the vote. The opposition Democratic Party-bloc was poised to expand its majority with about 172 seats. The DP group held 169 seats before the vote, according to more than 95% of ballots counted by the National Election Commission as of Thursday morning.

Some investors expect the selloff to be short-lived as they see the election result strengthening the government’s resolve to bolster the markets. The Kospi was down 0.7% as of 10:13 a.m. in Seoul, more than halving its earlier loss.

“There may be a short-term correction due to concerns about the weakening momentum behind the Value-up,” according to Choi Kwangwook, chief investment officer at TheJ Asset Management Co. “But the ruling party may have to further strengthen their investor-friendly capital market policies to better appeal to the public.”

--With assistance from Karl Lester M. Yap.

