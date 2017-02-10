S. Korea prosecutors push again to search Park's compound

Judges of the Constitutional Court sit during a hearing on whether to confirm the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, at the Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Prosecutors say South Korea's impeached president has canceled plans to undergo questioning to protest leaks to the media about her investigation. (Kim Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors filed a suit on Friday to try to force aides of impeached President Park Geun-hye to stop blocking searches of the presidential compound.

Prosecutors tried last week to enter the Blue House with a court-issued search warrant to check for material connected with a corruption scandal involving Park and a confidante. Park's aides turned them away, citing a law that can block searches of sites containing state secrets.

The suit was filed with the Seoul Administrative Court to determine whether blocking such searches is legal, prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said. He expects the court to make a ruling next week.

The court confirmed the filing of the suit but gave no further details.

The move came after prosecutors said Park scrapped plans to let authorities question her on Thursday, to protest media leaks about the timing and location of the interview.

The two sides had agreed not to disclose such information before the questioning was over. Prosecutors said they did not leak the information.

By law, South Korean presidents have immunity from prosecution while in office, except in cases of grave crimes such as treason. Whether that law enables presidents to avoid being investigated remains the subject of debate. No South Korean president has ever been questioned by prosecutors while in office.

Prosecutors accuse Park of letting her confidante, Choi Soon-sil, meddle in government affairs, and of colluding with her to extort money from private companies. Park has denied the accusations, though she says she received some help from Choi in editing speeches.

The Constitutional Court is deliberating whether to formally remove Park from office or restore her presidential powers.