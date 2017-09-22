Korczyk cut from Wallabies squad for South Africa, Argentina

SYDNEY (AP) — Queensland Reds flanker Adam Korczyk has been dropped from the Wallabies squad to tour South Africa and Argentina for the next round of Rugby Championship matches.

Wallabies coach Michael Chieka said Friday that Korczyk would not be replaced, reducing the touring squad from 33 to 32 players.

The Wallabies depart for Johannesburg on Saturday for their Sept. 30 match against the Springboks in Bloemfontein. The teams drew 23-23 in Perth on Sept. 9.

They then travel to Buenos Aires to face Argentina on Oct. 7, a rematch of last week's match in Canberra won 45-20 by Australia.

Three uncapped players — Lukhan Tui, Billy Meakes and Izaia Perese — will be hoping to make their Wallabies debuts in the two matches.