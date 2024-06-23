Kootenai County Sheriff's Office searches for 15-year-old boy who escaped from detention center

Jun. 22—The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old boy who escaped Friday from the Kootenai County Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff's office and Coeur d'Alene Police Department were notified at about 5:30 p.m. Friday that two children escaped from the detention center, according to a sheriff's office news release. Both agencies started to search for the two boys.

Police located one of them in the area of Fourth Street and Gregory Lane and arrested him without incident.

The other one, Caden J. Schreibeis, was last seen running north from the center across Dalton Avenue, deputies said.

Schreibeis is described as a 5-foot-9, about 150-pound boy with medium-length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue sweatpants.

The boy who was located was booked on suspicion of injuring a jail facility, conspiracy to commit escape and escape.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who has information on Schreibeis' whereabouts to call (208) 446-1300.