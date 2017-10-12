Konta withdraws from Moscow, handing Garcia WTA Finals berth

MOSCOW (AP) — The WTA says Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Kremlin Cup next week, meaning Caroline Garcia has secured the eighth and last berth in the WTA Finals.

Konta still isn't ready to play after a left foot injury forced her out of the Hong Kong Open this month.

Konta was ranked a career-high fourth in July after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals but the British player has lost her first match at her last five tournaments, sending her slipping to 10th.

Meanwhile, Garcia has won tournaments in Beijing and Wuhan to overtake Konta.

Konta's withdrawal from Moscow makes Garcia the first Frenchwoman since 2006 to qualify directly for the end-of-season finals, which begin on Oct. 22 in Singapore.

The other qualified players are new No. 1 Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Ostapenko.