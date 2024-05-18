'Kona low' system heads to Kauai; Oahu no longer under flood watch

May 17—1/2

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

A pedestrian walks in the rain along South Beretania Street, on Thursday. The remaining kona low system continues to bring the threat of heavy rains and flooding through this evening.

COURTESY NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-WEST

Areas of moisture are seen around the islands in this satellite image today.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has canceled the flood watch for Oahu.

Kauai and Niihau remain the only islands under the watch, which earlier this week covered the entire state.

Separately, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said Diamond Head State Monument will remain closed Saturday "due to continuing safety concerns brought on by recent rainfall."

The park closed Thursday morning after the downpours caused heavy runoff and minor rockslides at the tunnel entrance and along the trail, a department spokesperson said.

DLNR officials said their "Kids to Park Day" event, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled to June 1.

1:40 p.m.

The flood advisory for Oahu has been canceled.

Radar this afternoon showed that the heavy rain has diminished, the NWS said.

A flood watch remains in effect for Kauai County and Oahu through this evening.

10:55 a.m.

The flood advisory for Oahu has been extended to 2 p.m. today.

Radar and rain gauges at 10:40 a.m. showed that the precipitation across Oahu is starting to ease, but stream gauges remain elevated for many areas, the NWS said.

Weather officials said satellite and radar data show another area of rain south of Oahu continues to develop and is on course toward West Oahu.

8:45 a.m.

The flood advisory for Oahu has been extended to 11 a.m.

Radar at 7:45 a.m. showed moderate to heavy rain over portions of Oahu with rain falling at 1 to 2 inches per hour, the NWS said.

7:25 a.m.

Traffic is being contra-flowed due to a mudslide fronting 44-641 Kaneohe Bay Drive.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and expect delays.

A road crew has been dispatched to the scene.

A Kona low north of Hawaii will continue to draw unstable tropical moisture over the islands through Saturday as Oahu bears the brunt of the rain this morning.

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu through 8 a.m. today. Radar at 4:51 a.m. showed moderate to heavy rain over East Oahu falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. More rain is developing south of the island and will move north, dampening the morning commute.

Stream levels remain elevated across Oahu.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 8 a.m. if flooding persists.

Oahu and Kauai County remain under a flood watch, although Maui County was removed from the watch overnight.

"A band of moderate to heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms will slowly move through the western islands today, increasing the threat for flash flooding through this evening," the NWS said.

Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect for the Hawaii island summits through 6 p.m. today.

Southerly winds of 45 to 55 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph are buffeting the summits.

Forecasters say that Kauai County, Oahu and Maui County can look forward to showers and isolated thunderstorms in windward and mauka areas today with highs from 82 to 87 degrees and Kona winds around 10 mph. Hawaii island will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers throughout the day with highs in the same range and southeasterly winds from 10 to 20 mph.

Weather officials say the Kona low will begin to drift away from the state this weekend with conditions improving from east to west. All islands should see a big improvement by Monday as tradewinds return.

