Komodo dragon bites, injures Ohio zoo employee

An employee at an Ohio zoo is recovering after being attacked by a Komodo dragon earlier this month, according to Cleveland TV stations, WOIO-19 and WJW-8.

The incident happened on March 3 at the Akron Zoo in the Komodo Kingdom employee service area, according to a statement from the zoo.

The staff member sustained multiple bite wounds from one of the Komodo dragons.

“Our chief concern is for our valued team member, who is currently recovering at home. We will update as more information is available, consistent with privacy requirements and Federal law. We also want to honor our employee’s privacy, so we are providing no other details at this time,” the zoo’s statement said.

The zoo’s second Komodo dragon didn’t bite the employee but was injured during the incident, both stations reported.

This reptile is stable and recovering, according to the zoo.

An Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) investigation found that the employee’s safety standards were not violated.

“Safety is, and will remain, the utmost priority for our staff, visitors and animals,” according to the statement.