Komatsu Mining Truck Wins ‘Makers Madness’ Contest, Named ‘The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fifth annual Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s (IMA) “Makers Madness” contest started with more than 200 hundred different products entered to win the title of “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” from french dressing to drones that can refuel combat planes mid-flight.

After eight weeks of competition and 315,000 votes cast, the field narrowed down to one item: the Komatsu mining truck.

“We’re proud to represent Illinois and all the great manufacturing that happens in Illinois,” Dan Funcannon, Komatsu’s VP North America Engineering and Development, said during a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion Wednesday. “I’m really proud of all the men and women in Peoria who work day in and day out to build these machines.”

The roughly 26-foot tall truck with tires weighing more than 1,000 pounds is made in Peoria and used for mining and construction.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to get this recognition to make people more aware of what we do,” Funcannon said speaking to reporters following the event. “We are expanding our business. We’re growing our business and finding the highly skilled labor that we need in these types of manufacturing facilities is not an easy task, so this type of visibility, I think, will certainly help.”

The bracket-style contest allows people to vote for what they believe is the coolest thing made in the state.

“These remarkable manufacturers are the bedrock of our nation and the heart of our communities,” Mark Denzler, the IMA’s President & CEO, said during the ceremony. “We’re proud to showcase the amazing and innovative manufacturing sector with our ‘Makers Madness’ contest.”

The runner-ups in this year’s competition include Mullen’s Imitation French Dressing, the MQ-25 Stingray (Drone Refueler), and Mod Box by Enviro Buildings.

“The spirit of ingenuity, the spirit that you all know well in your companies, the spirit in Illinois is strong and everyone in this room is evidence of that,” Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said during the ceremony.

Last year’s winner was the Rosenberg Moon Habitat, a structure designed to help people live on the moon.

Other past winners include Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck.

