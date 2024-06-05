Kokua Line: Can I take written portion of driver’s test online?

Question: Is it possible to take the driver’s test online? I mean the written portion? My oldest son did that in California, but we live in Honolulu now and my younger son is wanting to get his license soon.

Answer: No, not yet. Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services is working on implementing an online version of the written test to obtain a learner’s permit, but it won’t be rolled out for at least a few months, a spokesperson said. We’ll publish updates as they occur.

In the meantime, prospective drivers can make an appointment via the AlohaQ reservation system () to take the written test in person. It’s 30 multiple-choice questions; study the Hawaii Driver’s Manual to prepare. It is possible to study for the test online, but that’s not what you are asking.

Hawaii has a three-stage Graduated Driver Licensing Program for drivers under age 18, which progresses from a learner’s permit to a provisional license to a full driver’s license. A teen who gets their learner’s permit at 15-1/2 (the youngest age possible) could have their provisional license at age 16 and their full license at age 17, assuming they meet all the requirements along the way, according to the CSD website. Read more at , or go to and follow the links, under the information for driver’s licenses.

Numerous other states, including California, offer the written test online, using various technology to verify and monitor the test-taker remotely to prevent cheating.

Q: Is there somewhere we can see the new state income tax structure for ourselves, without having politicians describe it?

A: Yes, the state Department of Taxation explains on its website that “Act 46 increases the standard deduction amounts, with amendments taking effect in tax years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2031. Act 46 also amends the income tax brackets by increasing the income limits in each bracket, with amendments taking effect in tax years 2025, 2027, and 2029.” DOTAX lists the standard deductions and tax brackets that will apply each tax year at , or go to the DOTAX website at and find Tax Announcement 2024-03. The summary lists information by filing status, for taxpayers filing jointly (or a surviving spouse); as head of household; and single or married filing separately.

Q: As I write this, I’m sitting relaxing at Hunakai Park in a quiet neighborhood of Kahala. It’s a lovely, peaceful refuge, used my many people. I’m sitting in the shade of a lovely mango tree where succulent mangoes are hanging from the branches. However, a sign on the tree says, “Do not pick mangoes,” signed by the Hunakai Park Association. Can public parks have associations that can dictate to the public what they can and can’t do? I thought the city ran the parks and made the regulations.

A: Hunakai Park is not a public park run by the city. It’s privately owned and managed by the nonprofit Huna­kai Park Association. The 4.2-acre parcel at Hunakai and Ulumaika streets has long been a community oasis, under the association’s jurisdiction since 1991, when it received the parcel from Bishop Estate, according to a Kokua Line column from 2001. We called the association on Monday, at the phone number listed on its IRS form 990EZ, to ask what it does with its mangoes, but did not hear back by deadline.

Mahalo

A big mahalo to the three ladies who bought me Sunday brunch at Windward Mall Big City Diner. This was very unexpected as I was getting ready to pay my bill and was informed that the ladies had already covered my tab. I did not recognize them, so it was quite a surprise. What a lovely gift. — Grateful senior

