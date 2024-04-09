Kokua Line: Will Ward Avenue contraflow return?

Apr. 9—Question : Since March, there have been no contraflow lanes on Ward Avenue (right three lanes to Beretania Street ) during morning peak traffic. The contraflow lanes did help ease the morning traffic on Ward, allowing a lane to stop at the light to turn left on Kinau Street and having two lanes have a clear access to Beretania. Will the contraflow lanes return ? If yes, when ?

Answer : Yes, they are expected to return, but not until this fall, after roadwork on Kapiolani Boulevard is completed. Here's the emailed response from Cindy Cromwell, a spokesperson for Honolulu's Department of Design and Construction :

"The Ward Avenue contraflow is dependent on the Kapi 'olani Boulevard contraflow. The Department of Design and Construction currently has a paving project, Rehabilitation of Streets, Unit 89A along Kapi 'olani Boulevard, where the contraflow was suspended due to construction activities. Therefore, the contraflow on Ward Avenue also had to be suspended. Contraflow coning is expected to resume in October 2024 when all road work is completed."

Work along Kapiolani Boulevard from Harding Avenue to Atkinson Drive began March 5, according to announcement from the city in February, . "Improvements include the reconstruction of asphalt roads, concrete curbs and gutters, vehicle sensor loops, pavement striping and tree pruning, " it said.

There will be no morning or afternoon contraflow coning on Kapiolani Boulevard during the construction, it said, and the same is true for Ward Avenue.

Q : On Thursday, I came back from a day trip to Kona. I had purchased some island goods from KTA market. TSA would not let me take poi on board unless it was frozen, although it was sealed and in plastic bags, yet they let me take fish and other prepared foods. What gives with this nonsense ? The agent couldn't tell me "why " except "it's not frozen." Needless to say, I'm upset.

A : Only solid foods can be carried on board in quantities larger than 3.4 ounces, unless the non-solid food is for a baby or toddler who is traveling on the flight ; then sufficient quantities to feed the baby or toddler are allowed, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Otherwise, non-solid food over 3.4 ounces can be stowed in a checked bag, it says, wrapped safely so that it doesn't leak.

That allowance was no help to you, since you didn't have a bag to check.

"Poi " doesn't elicit a response when entered into the TSA's "What Can I Bring ?" search field at www.tsa.gov /, but we know from past questions that the agency counts poi among foods like mashed potatoes and yogurt that are subject to the TSA's 3-1-1 rule. "This means if traveling with a liquid, gel, cream, paste or lotion, each item can only be 3.4 ounces or less and must fit into a plastic quart-sized bag if being carried through a security checkpoint. If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, the rule applies. Larger quantities of liquids should be packed in a checked bag, " the TSA website says.

Hawaiian Airlines highlights the restriction on its website, which says : "Poi, yogurt, chili, jams and jellies, etc.: Large containers of non-solid foods should be securely packed in your checked bag. Only small containers less than 3.4 oz. (100 mL ) may be carried on. Exception : baby food sufficient for the flight may be carried on."

Poi is commonly a baby food in Hawaii, but the child must be traveling with the passenger carrying on the poi. Plus, the TSA agent needs to understand that poi is a baby food, which doesn't always occur, according to past complaints we've heard or read about.