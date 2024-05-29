Kokua Line: When is next drive-thru recycling event?

May 29—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Question: When is the next drive-thru recycling? I like that because I don't have to get out of my car.

Answer: Saturday kicks off a busy month for Going Green, which also has drive-thru, drop-off recycling events scheduled for June 8, 15, 22 and 29, according to a news release from coordinator Rene Mansho. The events will all run from 9 to 11 a.m., staffed by community volunteers that unload donors' vehicles in a site's parking lot. Here are the June dates and locations:

>> Saturday, Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center, 1640 Lanakila Ave.

>> June 8, Waipahu Hongwanji, 94-821 Kuhau­lua St.

>> June 15, Castle High School, 45-386 Kaneohe Bay Drive

>> June 22, Central Union Church, parking lot on Punahou Street (church's address is 1660 S. Beretania St.)

>> June 29, Aiea Hongwanji Mission, 99-186 Puakala St.

The following used items will be accepted: computers, printers and scanners; TVs; batteries (auto and lead-acid only; no flashlight batteries); HI-5 containers (plastic and aluminum); eyeglasses and hearing aids; clothing (gently used or better); towels; and blankets.

These events also serve as subsistence drives for needy people, so the following new, unused items also will be accepted: diapers and wipes for keiki and kupuna; canned goods and other nonperishable food; and pet food.

Going Green will not accept the following: tires, paint, metal and plastics (other than HI-5 recyclables), motor oil or cooking oil; cardboard and other paper products; wood; bulky items; hazardous fluids; toners and ink cartridges; and lithium, nickel cadmium or nickel hydride batteries.

Call or email Mansho with any questions, at 808-291-6151 or renemansho@hawaii.rr.com.

We emphasize that none of these are shredding events, so do not bring paperwork. Numerous readers have been asking about free shredding events. We don't know of any public shredding events coming up soon on Oahu, but expect at least one this fall, which we'll publicize closer to the date.

Q: Regarding the decal license plates listed in Tuesday's Kokua Line, are these decals also available on the island of Hawaii?

A: Yes, according to the Hawaii County Vehicle Registration and Licensing website, . Once on the website, click on "Motor Vehicle Registration" and follow the links to "Speciality License Plates" for instructions on how to obtain a decal license plate on the Big Island.

Deadline looms

COFA citizens affected by the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires have until Friday to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Among those eligible to apply for FEMA's Individuals and Households Program are citizens of the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands," it said. To apply, call 808-784-1952 or visit the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Drive, it said. Potential FEMA assistance includes temporary housing and replacement of essential personal property not covered by insurance, and help paying disaster-related funeral, medical, dental, moving-­and-storage and child care expenses. "FEMA grants are nontaxable, do not have to be repaid, and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits," the news release said. Meanwhile, wildfire survivors who are waiting to be placed in housing units offered through FEMA's Direct Lease program can call 808-784-1600, the news release said. "Leave your nine-digit FEMA registration number and a phone number where you can be reached, and a caseworker will return your call within 24 hours," it said.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.

