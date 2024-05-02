Kokua Line: Is leashed dog truly not allowed in park?

May 2—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Question: Auwe! I was calmly walking my well-behaved dog when this lady came running up and screamed at me that dogs aren't welcome at Ala Moana park. "No dogs allowed! No dogs allowed!" She yelled this repeatedly. How can this be? I see dogs there all the time. My dog was on a leash. I recently moved to a rental and the park is the nearest large green space for safe, comfortable dog-walking, which should be able to co-exist with other activities there. Auwe to the rude lady!

Answer: Most of Oahu's regular city parks (as opposed to designated dog parks) don't allow dogs, even on leashes, except for special, permitted events. Of course, this rule is frequently broken. Kokua Line receives many complaints on this topic, from dog owners dismayed that they can't legally bring their dog to their favorite beach park or grass park, including Ala Moana Regional Park, and others dismayed that some pet owners flout the rules and don't pick up after dogs that by law shouldn't be there in the first place.

A bill introduced this legislative session sought to settle the issue, but it didn't survive the session. Senate Bill 2565 would have prohibited counties from banning leashed dogs from public parks, and penalized people who failed to clean up after their dogs. It died in the House.

A report from a Senate committee that recommended passage found "that fewer than half of Oahu's county parks allow leashed dogs. According to testimony received by your Committees, there is significant confusion about leash laws and many dog owners have expressed frustration at the lack of consistency through the State. This measure will improve uniformity in leash laws and increase park access for dogs, while promoting responsible dog ownership by requiring dogs in public parks to be leashed and establishing litter fines for pet owners who do not clean up after their dogs."

There was lots of public testimony in favor of the bill, including from at least one dog owner who, like you, reported being berated while exercising with leashed dogs at Ala Moana park. Some supporters described their dogs as members of their family; said dog-walking was essential for dogs and also good exercise for people; and that it was safer and more comfortable in parks than on public sidewalks or streets. The general sense from the bill's supporters was that Honolulu should be more dog-friendly. There was less testimony against the measure, but those opposed included people who called the bill unenforceable; said the state should not mandate rules for all counties' parks without broad agreement among the county governments; that a single policy wasn't right for all parks; and that dog owners could take their pets to designated dog parks.

Read the bill, testimony and committee reports at . Put SB2565 in the search field.

For a list of Oahu parks that do allow leashed dogs, see , which also lists, at the bottom of the page, designated dog parks where well-socialized canines can roam unleashed.

Auwe to scammers who are trying to trick people on social media into believing they can buy new Reyn's aloha shirts for $5, or even $3! Local people probably won't fall for this scam, but tourists might! — A reader

(Editor's note: We've heard about this scam from numerous readers, and have seen it on Instagram, touting absurdly low "flash sale" prices. Don't click on the link for the fake online store or comment on its ads — by clicking or commenting you'll engage with the impersonator. The real company is aware of the site and is trying to shut it down. "If you or someone you know has purchased from this fake website, we recommend contacting your bank/credit card company immediately to dispute the charges. Reynspooner.com and reynspooner.eu are the only legitimate Reyn Spooner-operated websites that customers can use to order online," it says on its website.)

A big mahalo to the honest person who found my nephew's wife's small fabric wallet that she lost on April 24 at the Keeaumoku Street Walmart. We were so relieved to regain the wallet, containing cash, ID and credit cards, at the Walmart Customer Service Center. Thanks also to the Walmart associates who kept the wallet safe until we were able to retrace our steps at the various stores they had visited that day. Words cannot express our appreciation and gratitude that my nephew and his wife were able to board their flight back to Texas the following day with no trouble. May your honesty and goodness be returned to you in multiple ways! — Sharon K., of Honolulu, and relatives visiting from Texas

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.

